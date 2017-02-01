NH community health leaders discuss Affordable Care Act's fate

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Leaders of New Hampshire's community health centers are gathering to hear about how the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act would affect the state's residents, particularly the vulnerable populations they serve.

The Bi-State Primary Care Association is hosting a legislative and business breakfast Wednesday in Concord. In addition to hearing about the Affordable Care Act, participants also will hear about other health care issues, including a shortage of medical, dental and behavior health providers.

The latest open enrollment period under "Obamacare" ended Tuesday. As of Jan. 1, nearly 90,000 New Hampshire residents had health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act, including more than 40,000 covered under the state's expanded Medicaid program.

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have promised to repeal and replace the law.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.