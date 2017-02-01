Education nominee Edelblut pushes back against critics

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Frank Edelblut is defending himself against charges that he's unqualified to lead the state's education department.

Edelblut is GOP Gov. Chris Sununu's choice to be New Hampshire's next education commissioner. He's facing questions about his lack of a professional background in education from members of the public and the Executive Council, which must confirm his nomination.

Edelblut has a background in business, which he says will help him bridge the gap between educators and employers. He says his goal is to make sure kids can get the best education possible at traditional public schools, charter schools or home schooling. He homeschooled his seven children.

Critics worry Edelblut would allow his political or religious views to shape education policy. But he says the commissioner works to implement policies, not create them.

