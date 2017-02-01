Council delays vote on Sununu's education department nominee

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Executive Council has delayed a vote on Gov. Chris Sununu's education commissioner nominee over concerns the governor failed to adequately consult the state Board of Education.

Nominee Frank Edelblut testified before the council Tuesday and was expected to be confirmed at Wednesday's meeting. But Democratic Councilor Andru Volinsky says Sununu hasn't followed the state law requiring him to consult with the state board. Sununu says he had a discussion with the board chairman, but not all members. He asked councilors to delay the vote at the advice of Attorney General Joe Foster.

Edelblut is likely to be appointed to the job at the council meeting in two weeks. All three Republican councilors say they will support him. Edelblut is a businessman with no professional experience in public education.

