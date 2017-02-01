Ascutney convenience store fire under investigation

Police say a Southern Vermont gas station was broken into before a fire.

Firefighters were called to the Circle-K Irving Gas Station in Ascutney at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. It wasn't open when the fire started.

Arson investigators and firefighters were on scene Wednesday. The fire caused substantial damage. Still no word on what sparked the blaze.

Police say the utility lines to the building had been cut and the convenience store was burglarized. A second gas station across the street also had its utility lines damaged but it was not broken into.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.