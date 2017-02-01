Police: 2 embezzled from Milton company

Strong storms tear through central and southern Vermont.
A man accused of causing a crash that killed twin elderly sisters in Vermont in February has pleaded not guilty to selling drugs.
Police say a burglar hit a gas station in Rockingham.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, weighs in on Burlington College.
Officials say vandals targeted a shuttered Putney theme park.
The sudden surge of migrants leaving the U.S. and fleeing to Canada since Donald Trump was elected president has some in Canada calling for action.
A New Hampshire hiker who was found two days after getting lost in the White Mountain National Forest is in good condition at a hospital.
WCAX News has heard from many parents who are concerned about finding needles their kids might pick up on Green Up Day. Richmond Rescue tells our Alex Hirsch two ways to safely deal with needles this Green Up Day.
