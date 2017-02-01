Quantcast

Police: 2 embezzled from Milton company

COLCHESTER, Vt. -

Police in Colchester say two embezzling employees nearly bankrupted a Milton company.

Investigators say last year, One Source Environmental Company contacted them saying Randy Berard, 34, was using company money to purchase materials for side jobs. Police say Berard stole more than $100,000.

During the investigation into Berard, police say they also found the company's officer manager and bookkeeper, Maya Boucher, 42, of Colchester, was using a company credit card for personal purchases.

