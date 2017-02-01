Quantcast

Police invite would-be burglar to pick up belongings

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. -

Vermont State Police in the Northeast Kingdom are inviting a suspected burglar to come pick up the bag of things they left behind.

Investigators say an attempted break-in was reported at around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the storage sheds on Memorial Drive in Lyndon.

Police say they found a bag there with several items that they believe the would-be burglar left behind when they left in a hurry. Police say whoever owns the items can come claim them at the barracks in St. Johnsbury.

