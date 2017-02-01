Quantcast

North Country rail group wins grant

ALBANY, N.Y. -

A North Country rail group is getting a share of $25 million in rail improvement money announced Wednesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York.

The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society is getting $1.5 million to rehab passenger cars and locomotives so they can expand service. The Society operates the Adirondack Scenic Railroad, which is a tourist railway in the Adirondack Park.

