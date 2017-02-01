Vermonters gather at the annual Farm Show

The Vermont Farm Show is a chance for those in the farming community to gather, share information and see what's new in the industry. And it's a big industry.

"The dairy industry in Vermont is about a $2 billion a year industry, so this show illustrates that," Vt. Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said.

Many dairy farms have diversified to help boost their bottom lines. Kingdom Creamery of Vermont is an on-the-farm ice cream business started by an East Hardwick dairy family.

"And we make over 40 flavors of ice cream; 15 flavors of yogurt; and we do a soft serve, three flavors: maple, chocolate and vanilla; besides our own milk from our dairy farm where we milk 400 cows," said Claire Michaud of Kingdom Creamery.

The family's cows produce 4,000 gallons of milk a week. Last year, they started a new venture, bottling their own milk.

"We started bottling milk in March of 2016 and it is going really, really, really well for us. We are absolutely amazed. We are well over our goal in such a short time and we are excited for 2017," Michaud said.

But not everyone here is a big ag producer.

"Although there are commercial beekeepers and sideliner beekeepers who supplement their income with honey or whatever, most are hobbyists. They just do it for the fun of it and for the bees," said Stewart Alexander of the Vermont Beekeepers Association.

And it seems everyone can find something of interest here.

The Vermont Sheep and Goat Association says there is growing interest in trying out farming on a very small scale.

"It's becoming more and more common to see people having just a couple of goats or a couple of sheep in their backyard as pets, but also as wood lot management and yard management, an ecological way to keep your property taken care of," said Jill Merkel of the Vermont Sheep and Goat Association.

Farm show organizers say the goal is to celebrate Vermont's rural heritage and linking the past to the future.

Vermont lawmakers donned aprons for a cooking competition at the Farm Show Wednesday night. The Capital Cook-off was supposed to be between three teams, the House, the Senate and the Department of Agriculture. But the House team couldn't make it because they were stuck in committee. Members of the Agriculture Agency team were able to defend their title this year with their dish of Venison Sliders and Oyster Sauce. They called it "Wilde Kaleidoscope Au Prancing."

Click here for more on the Vermont Farm Show.

Related Story:

Visit WCAX at the Vermont Farm Show