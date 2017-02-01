Quantcast

Young Vermont baker wins big

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Vermont's young star baker won big Tuesday night on the Food Network.

Peggy Fischer took home $10,000 from the "Pizza Time" episode of "Chopped Junior."

She and others competitors had to bake up three courses of pizza, starting with appetizers and ending with dessert.

The Northeast Kingdom girl first wowed audiences last year when she made it to the final four of the "Kids Baking Championship."

