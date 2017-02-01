Young Vermont baker wins big

Vermont's young star baker won big Tuesday night on the Food Network.

Peggy Fischer took home $10,000 from the "Pizza Time" episode of "Chopped Junior."

She and others competitors had to bake up three courses of pizza, starting with appetizers and ending with dessert.

The Northeast Kingdom girl first wowed audiences last year when she made it to the final four of the "Kids Baking Championship."

Related Stories:

Peggy is back baking on TV

Peggy Fisher is honored

Peggy Bakes: Pumpkin Cakes

Peggy the baking star answers viewers' questions

Peggy makes it through another round of competition