Wardens warn of pressure cracks on Lake Memphremagog

Wardens warn of pressure cracks on Lake Memphremagog

NEWPORT, Vt. -

A warning from the Vermont Game Warden Association for ice fishermen in the Northeast Kingdom: Watch out for pressure cracks on Lake Memphremagog.

There are two in particular that they're concerned about. One is at Province Island, the other is north of Strawberry Acres and the Whipple Point Access Area.

They posted this picture of a truck and trailer that went through. They say multiple vehicles have gone through so far and some haven't been recovered yet.

