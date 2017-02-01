Rumors of Stowe Resort sale reach crescendo

Officials at Stowe Mountain Resort this week remain mum about widespread speculation of a sale to Colorado-based Vail Mountain Resort. It's been the talk of the town for many local longtime skiers at the mountain.

The snowflakes were flying at Stowe Wednesday, along with talk about a potential sale of the resort.

Joe Thomas, Stowe: The inside scoop is it's a done deal, they're just waiting for the announcement.

Reporter Alexei Rubenstein: The locals know it already?

Thomas: It's past the rumor stage, I think.

"I really don't have any idea about that. I don't know enough about Vail to make a comment on that," said Sue Miller, Morristown.

"I've heard rumors about this place being for sale for 20 years. So if it happens, it seems like Vail's a pretty good suitor," said Ken Libby, Stowe Realty.

The rumors started after a reported recent visit by officials from Vail. Since then, sources have told WCAX News and other media that a deal is in the works. Wednesday, Stowe officials declined to comment on a sale. Stowe's ownership by the mega insurance company American International Group Inc. dates back to the 1940s. If a deal with Vail were to go forward, Stowe would join Vail's vast holdings which include some of the top resorts including Breckenridge and Whistler in Canada.

Libby has lived and skied at Stowe for going on 50 years. The independent realty agent sells properties at the mountain and says he's seen a lot of changes, especially all the construction in the last decade.

"It's been incredible and it's still moving that way. The product they put on the market two or three months ago, 50 percent sold out before they've poured a foundation," said Libby.

New multimillion-dollar ski-in/ski-out condos like the membership-only Alpine Club which opened this past summer have been snatched up quickly and are seen as an attractive part of the Stowe package, A headline in the Financial Times last month asked the question: Can Stowe attract the skiing jet-set from resorts like Vail and Aspen?

Stowe resident and longtime ski coach Tom Silva says the prospect of Vail buying the resort is good news, especially for ticket prices and special multi-resort passes.

"I've been to Vail many times, and Vail is a great company. It's a great mountain. The hospitality there is world class," said Silva.

"Who wouldn't want to own this mountain? I mean it's one of the greatest mountains, not just in North America, but in the world," said Silva.

But other longtime skiers say it will be hard to see change.

"It's going from a family-type operation to a multi-ski area type operation, so I think initially there won't be a big change. Maybe a year or two we'll see them implementing how they run a ski area," said Thomas.

Ski town speculation over a deal that is still not a deal at least not yet.

Vail Resorts declined to comment on a sale.