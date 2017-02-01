What does a new attorney general in Vermont mean for you?

There's a new leader for Vermont's chief law enforcement office. Investigative reporter Jennifer Costa sat down with T.J. Donovan to find out what you can expect from Vermont's new attorney general.

Donovan says under a Trump presidency, he believes attorneys general will play a vital role in defending issues like environmental protections, civil rights and women's reproductive health. He says he's up for that challenge, but his immediate focus will be on hyper-local issues affecting blue collar Vermonters.

He's a Democrat. He's a dad. And now Donovan is the head of Vermont's largest law firm.

"There's over 90 attorneys in the attorney general's office. I didn't even realize that," said Donovan.

Sticky notes mark where photos and honors will eventually hang. But for now, Donovan is focused on bringing sweeping change to an office that hasn't seen a fresh face in 20 years. Bill Sorrell was the longest serving AG in United States history. Donovan says the biggest difference between him and his predecessor is their view on law enforcement.

"For me, giving people the opportunity to comply with the law is the best way to enforce the law. That means outreach, education, awareness and getting outside of Montpelier," said Donovan.

While Chittenden County's former prosecutor praised Sorrell's work on multistate national litigation, Donovan says he will devote more resources to state troubles.

"I want to be hyper local. I want to focus on Vermont," said Donovan.

Topping his list is fixing what he calls "Vermont's 14 systems of justice," a different system for each county. Donovan says it's unacceptable for your address to determine whether you're prosecuted for a crime. He wants a unified criminal justice system where all state's attorneys play by the same rules.

"The job isn't just to seek convictions. The job is public safety," Donovan said. "People should be treated fairly."

He also wants prosecutors to consider alternatives to jail time, like amnesty for certain drivers with DLS violations or treatment plans over charges for low-level drug offenders. These are programs he piloted in Chittenden County and will now push for statewide. He says diverting nonviolent offenders out of the criminal justice system is cheaper and more effective than prison.

Costa: How are you going to get buy-in from those counties that didn't agree with these programs?

Donovan: We're working with them. I don't take 'no' easily. Although I've been told no a lot in my life. You have to keep at it. You have to be persistent and you'll get there. This is going to take time.

So will solving Vermont's opiate crisis, which he says must be viewed through the lens of public health. That means expanding access to health care, eliminating long waits for treatment and investing in drug prevention. He also agrees with Republican Governor Phil Scott's proposal for an opiate task force.

"Mental illness is a crisis in this state, too. And you talk about the criminal justice system, some of our jails are our largest mental health facilities," said Donavan.

Donovan wants prison reserved for Vermont's most violent and says inmates should not be held past their minimum sentences for lack of adequate housing. He's also a big believer in work camps but does not believe in civil confinement.

"We have to be willing to say when people have completed their sentence that they have a right to re-enter our community," said Donovan.

Donovan is also using his first weeks in office to learn more about the Jay Peak EB-5 scandal that cast a black mark on Vermont, as well as figuring who will prosecute Steven Bourgoin, the wrong-way driver accused of killing five Mad River Valley teens on Interstate 89. He plans to offer his assistance to the new state's attorney in Burlington.