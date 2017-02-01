Quantcast

House bill would legalize small amounts of marijuana

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A bill has been proposed in the Vermont House that would make it legal for adults to possess and grow small amounts of marijuana.

The proposal would remove all civil and criminal penalties for adult possession of up to 2 ounces of marijuana and for the cultivation of a total two mature marijuana plants and seven immature plants.

The bill was introduced by Democratic Reps. Maxine Grad of Moretown and Charles Conquest of Newbury, and Republican Rep. Thomas Burditt of West Rutland.

Under state law, possession of up to 1 ounce of marijuana is a civil violation that carries an up to $200 fine. Possessing 1 to 2 ounces could result in up to six months in jail.

