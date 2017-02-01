School board votes to get rid of 'Rebel' nickname

There’s a nickname change for a Vermont school. The South Burlington school board voted to ditch its moniker, the Rebels. The South Burlington community has been long-divided about that nickname and Wednesday the school decided to take action.

"It has become crystal clear to me that the current 'Rebel' identifier is interfering with all students' ability to feel safe and included in our schools," said David Young, South Burlington Schools superintendent.

The school board voted Wednesday night to change the nickname.

"For those of you who are still unaware, the Rebels was the name of the soldiers who fought for the Confederacy," said Isaiah Hines, a student. "No one intended the Rebel name to be exclusive and racially insensitive and yet the harmful effects are very real."

The Rebel name has been debated for years. In 2015, the board unanimously voted to keep the name.

"My opinion about the issue of the school nickname has evolved as a result of new information, continued education and a desire to create unity," said Julie Beatty, school board member.

"How dare you. I told you. I don't even understand how you slept for a year knowing that individuals were in pain," said Mary Brown-Guillory, NAACP.

Some student athletes insisted the name Rebels was an important part of the school's spirit.

"Not only would you be taking away a name, you'd be taking away a story that is only unique to South Burlington," said one student.

"I view it as an honor to be a Rebel and I will always view it as an honor to be a Rebel," said another student.

But Wednesday, the board concluded that you can't ignore something that hurts.

"No amount of rebranding will make the Rebel name feel inclusive and welcoming to all our students and families," said Bridget Burkhardt, a school board member.

"Letting go of the name doesn't mean you're letting go of the memories or all of the positive things that this school and this community is," said a student.

The board said it will use student, staff and community feedback in deciding its new name and mascot. They have not specified the timeline or costs of the change.

