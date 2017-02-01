Green Mountain College holds essay contest with chance to win free tuition

If you have a passion for sustainability and are willing to write about it, you may have the opportunity to go to college for free.

Green Mountain College is holding an essay contest for high school seniors and transfer students who show interest in sustainability.

The winner of the First in Sustainability Scholarship will receive $200,000 that covers four years of tuition, fees and housing.

The essay can be no longer than 800 words and must include an idea about how to make the world more sustainable and how studying at Green Mountain College would prepare you to make that change.

"It's about engaging people who have that passion, that drive to make a difference and to be with a lot of other people that are striving to make a difference," said Tom Mauhs-Pugh, Green Mountain College provost.

The deadline for the easy is Feb. 15. The winner will be announced in April.

