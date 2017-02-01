Dog rescued on Interstate 89

Police say a dog was rescued from the middle of Interstate 89 Wednesday afternoon.

The lucky pup was scooped up by a driver and his family near Waterbury.

At first, they thought a fox was wandering in the middle of the northbound lanes of the highway. But as they approached, they realized it was a dog. They rescued the pooch from the road and then circled back to see if they could find the owner. The driver said he saw a small sedan pulling away from the area where the dog was found. But they didn't find anyone when they went back, so they brought the dog to the State Police barracks in Williston.

Police now say they have located the dog's owner and the investigation is ongoing.