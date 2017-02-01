2 finalists selected in Make the Cut homebrew competition

And then there were two! Two finalists have been picked in the Make the Cut homebrew competition.

It's year three for the contest that gives homebrewers a chance to get their small-batch beers to the big time.

The Beverage Warehouse teamed up with Farrell Distributing and 14th Star Brewing and invited beer-tasting experts and beer fans to pick their favorites from about 120 entries from around the state.

In round one, the top two beers were picked at each judging table and Darren Perron got in on the taste testing, something that took a lot of convincing. Those beers then moved on to panels of experts who selected the top eight. They then whittled it down to the top four and ultimately the judges' favorite two beers were selected. Two homebrewers made the cut. Now, commercial batches of their brews will be made at 14th Star and distributed to bars around Vermont.

Your two finalists are Ted Ortiz Y Pino of Georgia, who made a Fruit Sour Beer, and Chris Kesler of Jericho, who made an IPA. Now bar-goers pick between the two in April and the winning brew gets a commercial run of canned beers and $1,000.

All of the entry fees to the contest go to charities picked by the winners.