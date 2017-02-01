Quantcast

Fire destroys Hanover home

HANOVER, N.H. -

Dramatic photos from an early morning house fire in New Hampshire.

Hanover firefighters were called to the home at 65 Stevens Road just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Seven fire departments from New Hampshire and Vermont were summoned to help.

The house was destroyed but firefighters managed to save a detached garage.

No one was hurt.

The cause is still under investigation.

