Why a Vermont aviator must retake his pilot's exam

The FAA has ordered a Vermont F-16 aviator to retake his pilot exam after a small plane crash. Otherwise, he will lose his civilian license to fly. The situation provides an inside look into how FAA investigations are carried out.

Seven Days Deputy News Editor Sasha Goldstein wrote about the story this week. He appeared on "The :30" to tell us about it. Watch the video for more.

