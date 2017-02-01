Vermont House seat still at stake

Who really won? The fight over a Vermont House race continues three months after the election. Now, it looks like the fight will end after months with no change in the election night outcome. Meanwhile, voters we spoke with say it doesn't matter anyway.

Republican Rep. Bob Frenier claimed the seat after his apparent seven-vote victory over Progressive Susan Hatch Davis. But the House is prepared to reopen the race because of a few disputed ballots.

"It's not going to change the outcome, it will not change the outcome," said Rep. Pattie McCoy, R-Poultney.

Republicans argue there are not enough truly questionable votes to change the result. They say politics and party are the driving reason behind what would be the first recount by representatives in 30 years. Democrats and Progressives deny that's the case despite committee and floor votes breaking down along party lines. They say it's about guaranteeing the accuracy of the election.

Reporter Kyle Midura: Is there any reason to believe that someone's ballot wasn't counted when it should have been?

Rep. Maida Townsend/D-South Burlington: We want to be absolutely certain that everything has been counted accurately.

The recount debate has drawn the attention of almost everyone in Montpelier's political bubble. But when we talked with voters in the district that's technically up for grabs, they told us we're the only ones talking about it. Many didn't know the election night outcome or a judge's ruling in the case and said they don't really care about the House's choice.

Kyle Midura: Does it matter to you one way or the other who ends up in that seat?

Susanne Cyr/Orange voter: No, it doesn't.

David Holmes/Washington voter: Not one bit, not particularly. In my circumstances, it really doesn't matter.

Voters here voiced little skepticism of the election's integrity or that the recount pushes other elections across Vermont onto a slippery slope.

Despite the fact that the basis for the recount stems from questions about whether election rules and process were followed, the lawmakers tasked with doing this recount still haven't sorted out the rules for their work.

We asked for the governor's take on all this. Through a spokesperson, he told us the review undermines faith in the system and distracts from more valuable work.

Related Stories:

Vt. House seat still in question

Contested Vt. House election could move forward

Lawmakers to weigh in on contested Orange County House seat