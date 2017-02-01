Study: Kids drinking too many sugary beverages

A new study says kids in the U.S. are drinking too much sugar.

Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds nearly two-thirds of children in the U.S. drink at least one sugary beverage a day. About 30 percent drink two or more.

Health experts say that's too much. They say less than 10 percent of a child's daily calories should come from added sugars. Those drinks include soda, some fruit drinks, sports and energy drinks, and sweetened coffee and tea.

Jacki Becker, a nurse practitioner at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, told us not all parents are aware of how much sugar is hidden in commonly served drinks.

"It's somewhat shocking to me. People would have that referenced if they got in the habit of reading the label and reading how much sugar is really in those juices and how many servings are in each of those bottles. It's been impressive," Becker said.

Becker also says adding fruit to water is a good substitute for sugary drinks.