Litchfield reaches program milestone

Last Friday, in Vermont's 4-2 win at UConn, Williston native Madi Litchfield, made 29 saves and picked up her 28th career victory. That is a new Division 1 program record.

The Senior has played in 81 games over her career, with a 2.82 goals against average. This season, Litchfield has been splitting time with Sophomore Melissa Black, but Litchfield's contributions to the program have been immeasurable.

"She's the poster child for what we're trying to do here which is giving kids chances and working with them to improve, asking them to take an active role in their own development," UVM head coach, Jim Plumer said. "She's playing her best hockey this year and I think it is apropos that she set the record this year, because she's playing her best and it has really benefited the team."

"It's really a testament to our entire Senior class," Litchfield said. "This improvement started before I got here. Our entire Senior class has owned it and brought so much leadership to the table over the last four years. So, I think it's a credit to all of us including our coaching staff as well."

The UVM women's hockey team hosts New Hampshire for a pair of games this weekend. On Friday at 7p.m., the Cats are holding their annual Pack the Gut challenge.