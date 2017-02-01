Hundreds gather at Vt. Statehouse to protest anti-immigration policies

Hundreds gathered on the Vermont Statehouse lawn Wednesday night to show their solidarity with immigrants, refugees and Muslims.

The vigil follows similar protests held in Burlington. Rabbi Amy Small and members of the Migrant Justice group addressed the crowd. A man who came to Vermont as a refugee in 1992 also spoke, encouraging people to band together and resist the Trump administration's anti-immigration policies.

"I ask you to stay with us. Stay like this. This is the America the beautiful I love. I beg you to stay with us. We cannot do it alone. Stay with us," said Wafic Faour.

Meanwhile, a Vermont lawmaker is pushing back against the vocal resistance movement. He says Trump is here to stay.

"There's a new sheriff in town at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue," said Rep. Thomas Terenzini, R-Rutland.