Police: 9 arrested after Bennington heroin investigation

Nine people are facing heroin charges in Bennington County.

It was part of a drug sweep involving a number of police agencies. Three of the nine face additional conspiracy charges. They were all issued citations to appear in court in Bennington.

Additional information provided by Vermont State Police:

ACCUSED: Isaiah Meyer

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count

Court Date: February 27, 2017 @ 8:15

ACCUSED: Jessica Tobin

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count

Court Date: February 27, 2017 @ 8:15

ACCUSED: Nicholas DeGennaro

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) count

Court Date: February 27, 2017 @ 8:15

ACCUSED: Nicole Bishop

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts, Conspiracy (3)

Court Date: Arrest Warrant requested

ACCUSED: Richard Martin

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (3) counts, Conspiracy (3)

Court Date: Arrest Warrant requested

ACCUSED: Thomas Vollinger

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count, Conspiracy (1) Lodged on Furlough violation

Court Date: February 27, 2017 @ 8:15

ACCUSED: Katherine McLenithan

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count

Court Date: February 27, 2017 @ 8:15

ACCUSED: Justin Burroughs

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: unknown

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts

Court Date: Arrest Warrant requested