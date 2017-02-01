Police: 9 arrested after Bennington heroin investigation

Nine people are facing heroin charges in Bennington County.
It was part of a drug sweep involving a number of police agencies. Three of the nine face additional conspiracy charges. They were all issued citations to appear in court in Bennington.
Additional information provided by Vermont State Police:
ACCUSED: Isaiah Meyer
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count
Court Date: February 27, 2017 @ 8:15
ACCUSED: Jessica Tobin
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count
Court Date: February 27, 2017 @ 8:15
ACCUSED: Nicholas DeGennaro
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) count
Court Date: February 27, 2017 @ 8:15
ACCUSED: Nicole Bishop
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts, Conspiracy (3)
Court Date: Arrest Warrant requested
ACCUSED: Richard Martin
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (3) counts, Conspiracy (3)
Court Date: Arrest Warrant requested
ACCUSED: Thomas Vollinger
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count, Conspiracy (1) Lodged on Furlough violation
Court Date: February 27, 2017 @ 8:15
ACCUSED: Katherine McLenithan
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count
Court Date: February 27, 2017 @ 8:15
ACCUSED: Justin Burroughs
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: unknown
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts
Court Date: Arrest Warrant requested
