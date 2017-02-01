Quantcast

Police: 9 arrested after Bennington heroin investigation - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: 9 arrested after Bennington heroin investigation

Posted: Updated:
BENNINGTON, Vt. -

Nine people are facing heroin charges in Bennington County. 

It was part of a drug sweep involving a number of police agencies. Three of the nine face additional conspiracy charges. They were all issued citations to appear in court in Bennington.

Additional information provided by Vermont State Police:

ACCUSED: Isaiah Meyer
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count
Court Date: February 27, 2017 @ 8:15

ACCUSED: Jessica Tobin
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count
Court Date: February 27, 2017 @ 8:15

ACCUSED: Nicholas DeGennaro
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) count
Court Date: February 27, 2017 @ 8:15

ACCUSED: Nicole Bishop 
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts, Conspiracy (3)
Court Date: Arrest Warrant requested

ACCUSED: Richard Martin
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (3) counts, Conspiracy (3)
Court Date: Arrest Warrant requested

ACCUSED: Thomas Vollinger
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count, Conspiracy (1) Lodged on Furlough violation
Court Date: February 27, 2017 @ 8:15

ACCUSED: Katherine McLenithan
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count
Court Date: February 27, 2017 @ 8:15

ACCUSED: Justin Burroughs
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: unknown
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts
Court Date: Arrest Warrant requested

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.