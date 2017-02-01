Quantcast

Police: 2 women accused of drug trafficking in Upper Valley

LEBANON, N.H. -

Two women are accused of drug trafficking in the Upper Valley.

Investigators say Amanda Pelletier, 31, of Canaan, and Donna Lemay, 53, of Lebanon, were pulled over in Lebanon Wedneday.

Police say the women had close to 300 bags of heroin and other drugs in the car.

They are being held for a lack of bail.

