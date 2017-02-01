U-32 hockey edges CVU

Conor Barrett snapped a scoreless tie with less than three minutes to go in the third period to propel U-32 to a 1-0 win over CVU Wednesday night at Cairns Arena.

The game had been dominated by both goaltenders leading up to the score. The Raiders Rory Hynes making huge stops in the first and second period while the RedHawks Ty Parker made a key stop on a shorthanded breakaway early in the third period.