Norwich students win global competition

Congratulations to some impressive students from Norwich.

The students competed in the Peer to Peer competition in Washington, D.C. They squared off in a global competition on combating terrorism. It was sponsored by the Department of State with support from Facebook and facilitated by EdVenture Partners. The Norwich University students won first place for their Extremist Mimicry Interception Tool, taking home a $5,000 prize to continue their work combating violent extremism.

They competed against 44 teams around the country. The Norwich students are from four different countries around the world and collectively speak 14 different languages.