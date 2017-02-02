NH education bills would give parents more control

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has passed two bills and rejected a third in an effort to give parents more say in their children's education.

One of the several education bills approved Thursday would require school districts to provide parents at least two weeks' notice about material related to human sexuality and reproduction. Supporters say the proposed change would allow parents to talk to their children before the lesson and follow up with them after.

House lawmakers also passed a bill that would allow parents to decide whether their children participate in statewide assessment tests. And they rejected an attempt to repeal a program that gives businesses tax credits for funding scholarships aimed at allowing parents to send their children to different schools.

