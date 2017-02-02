Quantcast

Police: Men caught stealing from Vt. ski lodge

KILLINGTON, Vt. -

Police say they arrested two men who tried to steal food and drinks from a Killington ski lodge.

Vermont State Police say security guards at the Bear Mountain Lodge caught Michael Parie, 20, of Rutland, and James Cornell, 26, late Thursday night. They say the men were trying to steal food and beverages.

Both men are charged with burglary. They were held on bail.

