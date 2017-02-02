Quantcast

Burlington Police warn of scam calls - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Burlington Police warn of scam calls

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A warning from Burlington Police about a phone scam.

Officers say people are getting phony calls saying a family member has been seriously hurt in a crash in Burlington and needs money for medical care. But it's not true.

Police remind people to never give out personal or financial information over the phone. If you get a call like this, report it to your local police.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.