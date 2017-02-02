Sanders criticizes approved nomination of new budget director

Police say 24-year-old was traveling on the Sunderland Hill Road when he lost control.
Longtime Thunder Road Speedbowl co-owner and promoter Thomas M. Curley passed away on Friday, May 5 due to complications from a lengthy illness. Curley was 73 years old.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department typically makes 180 rescues a year.
Thousands of Vermonters were out Saturday for yearly tradition.
It's opening day for little league and it's not just the players who are excited.
Down trees litter the city of Rutland after a powerful storm rolled through the region Friday.
Channel 3’s Alexandra Montgomery took a ‘beary’ cool trip for Saturday’s Destination Recreation.
Vermont has thousands of children reported in abuse or neglect cases, and all of them are assigned a Guardian ad Litem.
