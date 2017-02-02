Sanders criticizes approved nomination of new budget director

A Senate committee approved the nomination of South Carolina Congressman Mick Mulvaney as the next budget director, but not before receiving sharp criticism from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

"We have a nominee whose ideology is in direct contrast to what President Trump ran on. Trump told working people and seniors he would not cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Congressman Mulvaney is on record as wanting to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid," said Sanders.

"I move that this committee report this nomination to the Senate with a recommendation that the nominee be confirmed," said Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming.

The committee voted on strict party lines to advance Mulvaney to the Senate floor for a confirmation vote.