Inmates hold food boycott after prison visitation changes

BERLIN, N.H. (AP) - Corrections officials say state prison inmates in Berlin, New Hampshire, have protested a new visiting policy by participating in a food boycott.

A corrections spokesman says the inmates were confined to their housing units for the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday. No one was hurt and there was no damage to the building or property.

They were protesting changes that took effect Tuesday, including that inmates and visitors are no longer allowed to kiss in the visiting room. They are allowed a short hug of 3 seconds or less at the start and end of a visit and can hold hands on top of a table and maintain a "visible physical space" between them.

The changes happened following several drug overdoses at the state prison in Concord, and a suspected drug use-related death at a housing unit in Manchester.

