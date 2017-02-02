Quantcast

Gov. to host first 'Justice Cabinet' meeting on immigration

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he hopes the first meeting of his new Justice and Civil Rights Cabinet will provide "a path forward" on how the state should express its opposition to the immigration policies of GOP President Donald Trump.

The Republican governor formed the new cabinet, made of lawmakers from both parties and other officials, in the aftermath of Trump's executive orders that restricted immigration and travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Scott said Thursday he believes the federal government's policies are overreaching.

He says he wants to know how the state can protect Vermonters and others who live within the state's borders.

Earlier this week Scott said he would not work with federal authorities to carry out border security and immigration enforcement orders as suggested by Trump's orders.

