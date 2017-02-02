Vermont discusses concerns about immigrant farmworkers

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont agriculture officials are discussing how to replace immigrant farmworkers who are key to the success of the state's dairy industry should those workers be targeted under the Trump administration's immigrant policy.

The migrant education program director for the University of Vermont Extension Service estimates there about 1,000 Latino farm workers in the state, many of whom are likely living in the country illegally.

Top agriculture officials met with UVM extension and other dairy industry representatives on Thursday. They discussed training inmates to do the work, or having dairy farms employ temporary workers or refugees.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott is convening a Civil Rights and Justice Cabinet that will meet for the first time on Friday as part of his opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration orders.

