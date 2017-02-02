Quantcast

Vermont brewery named best in the world - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont brewery named best in the world

Posted: Updated:
GREENSBORO, Vt. -

The beer world is again raising its glass to a Vermont brewery.

Hill Farmstead Brewery has been named Best Brewery in Vermont, Best Brewery in the United States and Best Brewery in the World according to RateBeer, the world's largest, most popular beer review and rating website.

This is the third year in a row and the fourth time in the past five years that the brewery has won these honors.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.