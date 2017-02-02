South Burlington students share mixed feelings after losing nickname

A historic decision has been made about South Burlington's "Rebels" nickname. The school board decided to retire the moniker.

You could feel the tension at the South Burlington School Board meeting. People in favor and opposed to the name change came out to share their opinion one more time.

The controversial name has been debated for years, as community members have linked it to the Confederacy and racism. In 2015, the entire board voted to keep the name. Board members said current events, education and community feedback made them change their minds.

Thursday after school, South Burlington students had mixed reviews about the switch.

"I understand why they changed it but I'm still sad because it's the end of an era," said one student.

"I think it's something that needed to happen just because whenever there is a group of people who are really offended by something, I think it's something that needs to change. I think it's something that divided our school," said Hannah Fisher, student.

Students also said they were still sporting their Rebels gear.

The decision is just the first step of a big change. The school board said it will use community feedback to decide the new name but they haven't specified how much updating logos and uniforms will cost.

