How Vt. Trump supporters think the new president's doing

Voters across Vermont gave Hillary Clinton a sizable win, but Donald Trump has support, especially in the Northeast Kingdom. He won in Essex County (1,506-1,019). In Orleans County, Clinton won (5,185-5,159) but by just a handful of votes. Our Tyler Dumont went to Essex County to hear how supporters think President Trump is doing so far.

"I like what he's doing," said James Peyton of Lunenburg. "He did everything he said he was going to do in rather quick order."

Peyton wears his politics on his sleeve. He's not afraid to tell you he's from the red part of the state and supports Donald Trump.

"A majority of us are probably conservatives that enjoy our freedom, and that's what's important to us," he said.

The 2016 presidential election results back up Peyton's claimed local wed to red. Essex was the only county in Vermont where the billionaire businessman had a win.

"Basically he was everything the other people weren't," Peyton said.

"There's a new Sheriff in town at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue," said Rep. Thomas Terenzini, R-Rutland.

But while many inside Vermont's GOP rejoice, others, including Gov. Phil Scott, have turned their backs on Trump on some issues. But this Essex county leader says he's already been impressed with Trump's first few moves, including a halt to the refugee program and immigrant visits from Muslim-majority countries.

"It was exactly what he said he would do-- extreme vetting, which we should've been doing all along," Peyton said. "So, I'm pleased with it. I feel a little safer."

Peyton is a local selectman and school board member. He says the people he serves constantly struggle to find work and Trump brings hope for change.

Dozens of families faced financial hardship when the paper mill in Gilman closed about a decade ago. And many tell us that the area job market hasn't recovered since. Essex County's unemployment rate is now the highest in Vermont at 5.3 percent, nearly double the statewide rate. It's frustrating for people like Jeff Champine, who has Trump signs scattered on his property. He hopes Trump's policies will bring back local jobs he says were taken by immigrants.

"It's hard for people like us to find them on the farms and stuff because they're just coming over and getting them. Working for a little bit of nothing," Champine said.

And as supporters give Trump a chance, they hope others will give the same to their political opinions.

"We're not bad people," Peyton said. "I just want the playing field to be level for everybody."

Support for Trump's early actions extends far beyond Essex County. A recently released Reuters poll shows 49 percent of Americans agree with the immigration ban while 41 percent disagree.