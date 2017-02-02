Gov. Scott sticks to education plan despite initial blow

The governor characterizes his plan as bold, but thus far it's been far too bold for lawmakers' tastes.

In a press conference Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, stood by his proposals despite lawmakers rejecting the linchpin concept of moving school budget votes to late May. Scott insists it's still possible to cap school spending at current levels and get teachers to pay more for their health insurance.

"If lawmakers don't agree with this approach, I urge them to offer an alternative. I'm all ears on another way to achieve a cradle-to-career system and balance the budget without raising taxes and fees," said Scott.

House and Senate leadership dispute that the governor's budget proposal is balanced. Those focused on education say plenty of key details are missing from his school plan, as well.

"I think the governor has made the conversation more difficult than it needed to be," said Rep. Dave Sharpe, D-Bristol.

Sharpe leads the House Education Committee. He says the governor's right that the system is too expensive, but he says what he's seen of Scott's plan is not the solution. The two sides have talked, but not much.

"I have not had an opportunity to sit down and talk either with the governor or with any of his assistants in terms of how we might move forward, where we can find common ground," said Sharpe.

The governor has struggled to get members of his own party onboard, while the strong left-leaning majorities in the Legislature aren't enough to override a governor's veto. That just about guarantees a deal at some point, but right now there's a chasm between the governor and lawmakers.

The governor says with a $1.6 billion budget, cash can be cut. The bulk of that cash is tied up in teacher salaries. When we asked whether he would expect cuts there, he said the state has to rethink its best-in-the-nation student-teacher ratio.

