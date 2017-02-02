Residents worry heroin is hurting Bennington

Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, multiple police agencies conducted a sweep, arresting nine Vermonters for allegedly selling heroin. That's a situation Bill Wolfe describes with one word: "Disgusted!"

Wolfe has lived in Bennington for more than 40 years. He says he noticed heroin becoming an issue about 15 years ago and feels helpless to keep it out.

"It's the system," he said. "There's not much you can do about it."

One of the women caught selling heroin lives in a neighborhood right across the street from the high school. A woman I talked with off camera says that high school is just one of four schools in that area and she's worried about kids' safety.

The people arrested were not all from Bennington; some are from Woodford, Milton and Shaftsbury. Vermont State Police say they are still looking for three other people, each with multiple counts of selling heroin.

"The longer that person is out there distributing heroin, but if you don't put together a good job of how they're doing it. So there is always that balance. So we struck that balance here and it was time to pick these people up," Vt. State Police Capt. John Merrigan said.

Merrigan says these individuals are not a risk to the public but that doesn't take away some neighbors' concerns.

"We don't need that in Bennington," Wolfe said. "We don't need that anywhere in this country."

Bennington Police tell us they are currently working on other cases connected to these arrests.

