Middlebury College students protest president's travel ban

Uproar and unrest at Middlebury College-- students there are making their voices heard in opposition to the president's travel ban.

Thursday afternoon, right after class, hundreds of Middlebury students and community members converged outside in the cold to raise their voices in protest.

Sophomore Mehek Naqvi organized the rally along with her fellow members of the campus's Muslim student group. She says there are about 150 Muslims on campus.

"The Muslim community at Middlebury wanted to feel like we mattered," said Naqvi.

In three days, they organized this group in protest of the president's recent orders restricting immigration and refugees from seven Muslim countries. Naqvi says it hit home when one of her professors at Middlebury, who was on sabbatical in Iran, found out his return to the United States might be in jeopardy.

"When I found out that he was stuck in Iran and that he had booked a flight and canceled it, I wanted to do something immediately," said Naqvi.

"We must stand with our Muslim brothers and sisters in resisting this state of affairs," said Laurie Patton, Middlebury College president.

Middlebury's president says four students are from countries affected by the president's executive order.

She said, "Education is about diversity and respect and this ban is about neither."

Naqvi says she feels people's fear of her religion-- and by association her-- is misplaced and she hopes she can eventually change their minds.

"I'm a student here. Nobody should be afraid of me," said Naqvi.