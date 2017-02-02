Police want murder investigation details kept secret

Vermont State Police want to keep all details about a murder investigation secret.

It has been one month since Helen Jones, 81, was found dead in her Arlington home. Troopers say her death was a homicide due to stab wounds to the torso.

Soon after, police and hazmat crews searched a home on East Arlington Road. They would not tell us if that was connected to the homicide.

We found out Thursday that a judge approved a State Police request to seal the search warrant of that home, meaning details will stay a secret.

