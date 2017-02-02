Quantcast

Police want murder investigation details kept secret - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police want murder investigation details kept secret

Posted: Updated:
ARLINGTON, Vt. -

Vermont State Police want to keep all details about a murder investigation secret.

It has been one month since Helen Jones, 81, was found dead in her Arlington home. Troopers say her death was a homicide due to stab wounds to the torso.

Soon after, police and hazmat crews searched a home on East Arlington Road. They would not tell us if that was connected to the homicide.

We found out Thursday that a judge approved a State Police request to seal the search warrant of that home, meaning details will stay a secret.

Related Stories:

Police still investigating death of elderly Arlington woman

Arlington residents hope for answers on homicide

Arlington rep. says recent tragedy is pulling community together

Police search Arlington home, hazmat team called to scene

Police reveal cause of death in Arlington homicide case

Community on edge after homicide

Vermont woman, 81, dead in suspected homicide

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.