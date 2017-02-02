Vt. Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2017

The Vermont Sports Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2017.
This year's group is made up of 12 inductees. The men and women come from a variety of sports including basketball, field hockey, marathon running and more.
Bruce Bosley from the Hall of Fame's board of directors joined Keith on The :30. They talked about the honorees including the patriarch of a famous Vermont basketball family, Bernie Cieplicki Sr.
The class also includes Olympic skiers Betsy Snite Riley of Norwich and Lindy Cochran Kelley of Richmond; coaches Missy Foote of Middlebury College, Ed Markey of St. Michael's College; the father of U.S. Nordic skiing, John Caldwell of Putney; Olympic equestrian gold medalist Tad Coffin of Stratford; Burlington Free Press sportswriter Don Fillion of Shelburne; Golden Gloves champion boxer Tony Robitaille of Newport; hockey and soccer standout Guy Gaudreau of Beebe Plain; mountain climbing pioneer Helmut Lenes of Shelburne; and legendary distance runner Clarence DeMar of South Hero, a multiple winner of the Boston Marathon.
The new class of inductees will be honored at a ceremony in April. Congrats to all!
