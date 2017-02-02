Quantcast

El Salvadorian Corn Cakes

Chef Drew Adamczyk of Duino Duende in Burlington shares the recipe for El Salvadorian Corn Cakes.

Pupusas
Approximate Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Ingredients:

Dough:

  • ½ quarts Masa Harina
  • ½ cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese
  • 3 pickled jalapeños
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1-2 cups water, hot

Filling:

  • 1 cups prepared black beans, drained
  • 1 cups shredded cheddar
  • ½ tsp cayenne pepper
  • 1 lime, juiced

To serve:

  • Two pupusa cakes
  • 2 tablespoons clarified butter or vegetable oil
  • Pico de gallo or other mild salsa
  • Shredded Green Cabbage, Carrot, and Red Wine Vinegar
  • Sour Cream
  • Cilantro

Preparation:

Mix all dough ingredients except water. Add hot water ½ cup at a time and mix, working dough until all ingredients are combined. If dough is too dry, add more water ¼ cup at a time, and if too wet, do the same with masa.

In a separate bowl, mix all filling ingredients.

Using 3 ½ oz scoop, scoop a ball of dough. Press the middle of each ball down to create a pocket. Add 1 oz. of the pupusa filling, and place in the pupusa pocket. Roll sides over the pocket to cover. Press in a burger press or between two pieces of wax paper until cake is a ½ inch thick uniform disk.

To Serve:

In a skillet large enough to hold two pupusas (or a griddle if preparing more than one serving), heat clarified butter or oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add pupusas and cook 3-5 minutes, until underside of pupusa is golden brown and crisp. Flip pupusas and cook additional 3-5 minutes, until both sides are done.

Remove from heat and place on plate, slightly overlapping cakes. Top with sour cream, cabbage/carrot slaw, and pico de gallo. Garnish with cilantro and serve immediately.

