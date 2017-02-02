Chef Drew Adamczyk of Duino Duende in Burlington shares the recipe for El Salvadorian Corn Cakes.
Pupusas
Approximate Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Ingredients:
Dough:
Filling:
To serve:
Preparation:
Mix all dough ingredients except water. Add hot water ½ cup at a time and mix, working dough until all ingredients are combined. If dough is too dry, add more water ¼ cup at a time, and if too wet, do the same with masa.
In a separate bowl, mix all filling ingredients.
Using 3 ½ oz scoop, scoop a ball of dough. Press the middle of each ball down to create a pocket. Add 1 oz. of the pupusa filling, and place in the pupusa pocket. Roll sides over the pocket to cover. Press in a burger press or between two pieces of wax paper until cake is a ½ inch thick uniform disk.
To Serve:
In a skillet large enough to hold two pupusas (or a griddle if preparing more than one serving), heat clarified butter or oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add pupusas and cook 3-5 minutes, until underside of pupusa is golden brown and crisp. Flip pupusas and cook additional 3-5 minutes, until both sides are done.
Remove from heat and place on plate, slightly overlapping cakes. Top with sour cream, cabbage/carrot slaw, and pico de gallo. Garnish with cilantro and serve immediately.
