Powering paws help make a difference in Vermont

The founder of Vermont Paws and Boots shows the difference a dog could make to those who serve.

Vermont Paws and Boots is a nonprofit that trains service dogs for veterans and first responders.

"With a dog, they can read you and you can read them. They help you get through it. It takes your mind off of what's going on around you in a crowded environment," said Robbie Phillips, veteran.

"It brought me back to the reality of not isolating and doing typical things that happen to soldiers that are in tough situations and it gives me the opportunity to re-engage life," said Joe, veteran.

Founder Michelle LeBlanc discovered the power of paws in her work as a state trooper. She was K-9 Casko's former handler for 11 years, and although he's passed away, his legacy continues.

"This program is basically in honor of him," said LeBlanc.

All the dogs in this program are rescues, but participants agree their pups are the ones doing the saving.

"She just provides a feeling of safety for me," said Will Boyd, veteran.

"She's so committed to helping me out. She's doing whatever she's asked. Which is really special in a dog," said Joe.

"She made me calm. She made me able to deal with everything on a daily basis. Together, it was just a perfect match," said Phillips.

Dogs learn to perform specific tasks to meet their handlers' needs.

"Four to six months of training, we start with the basic obedience. Go up through to socialization skills, agility drills," said LeBlanc.

The price of service dogs could start at $20,000, but this organization provides the furry resource to those who serve for free. Vermont Paws and Boots runs entirely on donations.

"It's unconditional love. Whether you're having a bad day or if you're having the best day in the world, that dog loves you no matter what," said LeBlanc.

LeBlanc says positive reinforcement is key to the success of the program. She hopes the organization keeps growing with the help of donations and interest. Again, the project is a nonprofit and is not connected to the Vermont State Police K9 program.