Police: Richford man picked up for burglary

GEORGIA, Vt. -

Police say they caught the person responsible for burglarizing a Georgia home last month.

Thursday, they arrested Edward Tolp, 29, of Richford, for breaking into a house on Sand Hill Road on the first of the year. Police say he walked off with $2,000. They also say they were able to track Tolp down because his fingerprints were at the scene.

He was cited to appear in court Friday.

