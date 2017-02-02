Vt. man killed in snowmobile crash

A Vermont man was killed in a snowmobile accident Thursday night in Groton.

Vermont State Police say Gregory McLeod, 24, of Berlin, veered off a VAST trail and hit a tree at about 6 p.m.

Police McLeod was likely inexperienced and that speed was a factor. They say alcohol may have played a role, as well.

McLeod was by himself on the snowmobile when he crashed. He died at the scene.