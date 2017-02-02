Quantcast

Vt. man killed in snowmobile crash - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. man killed in snowmobile crash

Posted: Updated:
GROTON, Vt. -

A Vermont man was killed in a snowmobile accident Thursday night in Groton.

Vermont State Police say Gregory McLeod, 24, of Berlin, veered off a VAST trail and hit a tree at about 6 p.m.

Police McLeod was likely inexperienced and that speed was a factor. They say alcohol may have played a role, as well.

McLeod was by himself on the snowmobile when he crashed. He died at the scene.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.