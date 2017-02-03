Quantcast

Fire destroys local piano shop

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. -

Fire destroyed the Frederick Johnson Piano shop near the VA Hospital in White River Junction Thursday night.

Officials say they believe the fire began in the basement of the building, just after 10 p.m., but no one was in the building.

Officials do not yet know what started the blaze but investigators planned to head back out this morning to assess the damage.

