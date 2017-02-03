Vt. driver charged in fatal utility terrain vehicle crash

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont driver has been charged in an off-road vehicle crash that left his passenger dead last year in Westminster.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that 25-year-old Andrew Ielpi was arraigned Wednesday in Brattleboro on one count of operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. A phone number couldn't be found for him and it's unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charge.

Police say Ielpi, of Westminster, was operating the utility terrain vehicle at a high rate of speed over a large mound that covered a culvert in May 2016. He lost control of the vehicle. His passenger, 23-year-old Angelique Frost of Westminster, was ejected, struck a tree and died.

Police say Ielpi admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking a beer several hours before the crash.

