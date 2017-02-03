Cops: Woman sold heroin that led to sister's fatal overdose

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont woman has denied charges she sold the heroin that led to her sister's fatal overdose last year.

Twenty-eight-year-old Emily Welch pleaded not guilty Thursday in Bennington to a felony count of selling heroin with a death resulting and other offenses. She was ordered held without bail.

A police affidavit says officers responded to a report of a woman who had overdosed on heroin in December. Emergency responders tried to revive 35-year-old Kristen Long, of Bennington, before pronouncing her dead.

An autopsy showed Long overdosed from heroin that was mixed with the painkiller fentanyl. Prosecutors say an investigation found that Welch, of Bennington, had asked her sister if she had the overdose reversal drug Narcan, showing that Welch allegedly knew the heroin was dangerous.

