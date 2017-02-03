Burlington to hold advisory vote on $15 minimum wage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Burlington voters are going to let their opinions be known on whether Vermont should raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The advisory vote will be held on Town Meeting Day March 7.

Last month Vermont's minimum wage increased to $10. Next year it will increase to $10.50. In 2019 it will be indexed to inflation.

The Burlington Free Press reports organizers of the Burlington vote hope a strong showing in favor of increasing the minimum wage by 2022 will help pass a bill to do so that is being considered by state lawmakers in Montpelier.

Proponents argue the increased minimum wage is needed to help people earn a living wage.

Opponents counter increasing the minimum wage will hurt small businesses.

