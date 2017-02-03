Quantcast

Burlington to hold advisory vote on $15 minimum wage - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Burlington to hold advisory vote on $15 minimum wage

Posted: Updated:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Burlington voters are going to let their opinions be known on whether Vermont should raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The advisory vote will be held on Town Meeting Day March 7.

Last month Vermont's minimum wage increased to $10. Next year it will increase to $10.50. In 2019 it will be indexed to inflation.

The Burlington Free Press reports organizers of the Burlington vote hope a strong showing in favor of increasing the minimum wage by 2022 will help pass a bill to do so that is being considered by state lawmakers in Montpelier.

Proponents argue the increased minimum wage is needed to help people earn a living wage.

Opponents counter increasing the minimum wage will hurt small businesses.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.